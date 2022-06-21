Fire damages spa at Tapatio Springs, a Hill Country resort owned by George Strait

An overnight fire has damaged the spa at a resort in the Texas Hill Country.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities responded to an overnight fire at a spa at Tapatio Springs, a Hill Country resort owned by George Strait, in Boerne.

Officials with Kendall County Emergency Management said the fire started late Monday night at the resort’s spa, located at 1 Resort Way.

“Please use caution and avoid the area if at all possible,” a Facebook post from Kendall County Emergency Management states.

Kendall County EMS, Kendall County Sheriff's Office, along side the County Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Marshall Jeff Fincke and other County Fire Marshalls are also on scene.

This isn’t the first a fire has broke out at the resort. Back in 2017, a fire destroyed the club house.

Details about the fire are unknown at this time, but we have a crew on the scene and are working to get more information.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.