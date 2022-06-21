Woman and getaway driver escape after robbing bank on south side, SAPD says

Police said an older woman handed the teller a note that said if she didn't give her $20,000, the person she came with would come inside and "shoot everybody."

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman entered a bank on the south side, handed the teller a threatening note, and made off with a substantial amount of cash, police said.

This happened Tuesday morning at the IBC Bank located at 938 Southeast Military Drive.

Police at the scene said that an older woman entered the bank and handed the teller a note saying that this is a robbery, and that if the teller didn't give her $20,000, the person she arrived in the car with would come inside and "shoot everybody."

The teller gets scared of course, she more likely gave more than $20,000. She gets it, she gets in the car, we're still trying to figure out the make of the car looking at the video, and they went westbound.

Police said the woman did not display a weapon, and that they were reviewing security footage to get a better description of the suspect and the vehicle.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.