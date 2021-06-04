Project Cool to provide free box fans to senior citizens

The project works to prevent heat-related illness and deaths during the hot summer months in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Project Cool launched the free box fan campaign Friday to provide free box fans to senior citizens.

The project works to prevent heat-related illness and deaths during the hot summer months in San Antonio. Their goal is to provide the fans at a low-cost, low-energy means for seniors to keep cool without causing the high utility bills.

The project kicks off at 10 a.m. at Guadalupe Community Center on 1801 W. Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. It also marks its 25th season! It's going strong with organizations hosting fan drives and volunteers distributing fans to seniors.

As part of a coalition with the City of San Antonio Human Services Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County, and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Catholic Charities is participating in Project Cool.

The average fan costs $22 which some seniors may not be able to afford.

Lizzy Nemeth, Catholic Charities’ Vice President of programs, said, “We worry about our low-income, senior population who live in homes with no central air conditioning, who live on a fixed income, or who live in isolation. Project Cool gives our volunteers an opportunity to visit with those seniors with a free fan to help cool their living spaces."

Donations of five or more 20” box fans can be dropped off at St. Stephen’s CARE Center on 2127 S. Zarzamora Street between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Donations of less than five fans can be dropped off at any Fire Station, except Station 23 at the Airport.

Anyone interested in receiving a free boxed fan should call the United Way 2-1-1 Help Line to find a convenient site for pick up. Leaders will be speaking and distributing fans to seniors with KENS 5's very own Bill Taylor as Master of Ceremonies.