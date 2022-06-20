Uvalde CISD board meets for second meeting since Robb Elementary shooting

This comes after the board decided to take no action at its previous meeting June 4 against embattled police chief, Pete Arredondo.

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board is holding its second meeting Monday evening since the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24.

This comes after the board decided to take no action at its previous meeting on June 4 against embattled police chief, Pete Arredondo. In that special meeting, parents had expressed frustation that the school board did not fire Arredondo.

According to investigators, Arredondo made the decision to wait more than an hour for backup instead of ordering officers at the scene to immediately confront the shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers.

A new report said police may have assumed that those classroom doors were locked and the shooter could not have locked the doors from the inside. Pete Arredondo had said previously that he went through a ring of keys provided by a janitor in order to try and gain entry. The new report said that he was instead trying other doors nearby in an attempt to locate a master key.

The classroom doors at Robb Elementary are designed to lock automatically when they are closed. The only way to open them is with a key from the outside, the report.

The agenda for the Monday board meeting includes "prospective gifts, donations, security items" and a possible "security audit." The agenda does not mention Chief Arredondo.