Fatal accident in Comfort, officials say

It happened in the 900 block of Highway 87 North. Avoid the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

KERR COUNTY, Texas — Officials say there has been a fatal accident in Kerr County, northwest of San Antonio.

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says they are at the 900 block of Highway 87 N. investigating the crash.

Please avoid the area and find an alternate route of travel.

We have a crew on the way to the location.

This story will be updated when we receive more information.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.