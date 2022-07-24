Fire at northeast-side church under investigation

When firefighters arrived, the church was engulfed in flames.

SAN ANTONIO — A church on the far northeast side of town was heavily damaged by a fire overnight.

It happened around 12:38 a.m. at the Restoration Church of San Antonio located at 5800 N Loop 1604 E.

The SAFD battalion chief said when firefighters arrived, the building was fully involved with fire. First responders immediately went into a defensive mode to try and contain the fire. Once they accessed the building through a side gate, they set up aerial operations and got the fire under control within several minutes.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

No estimate of damages were provided but the the battalion chief says the building suffered major damage.

Arson and fire investigators will be conducting an investigation.

No injuries reported and no other details were provided.

