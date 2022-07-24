15 people displaced after fire spreads through apartment complex

18 apartments were impacted by the fire, six by the flames and an additional 12 were damaged by smoke and water.

SAN ANTONIO — 15 people were displaced from their home Saturday night after a fire spread through their apartment complex in the Medical Center area.

More than 30 units responded to the Sierra Ranch apartments located on the 8900 block of Datapoint Drive close to 11 p.m. for reports of a fire in the breezeway of a building located in the complex.

By the time first responders arrived, the fire had spread up a wall and into the attic space of the building. The units were quickly evacuated.

According to the battalion chief, 18 apartments were affected in the building. Six of them were damaged by the flames and an additional 12 apartments were impacted by the smoke and the water used to fight the flames.

A total of 15 residents were displaced by the fire. SAFD and apartment managers are working to relocate the residents.

No estimate was provided on the amount of damage to the apartments as a result of the fire, but firefighters say it was extensive.

Thankfully, nobody was injured. No other details were provided.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by arson and fire investigators.

