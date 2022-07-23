Man killed in invasion at apartment complex on the north side

A man is dead after being shot in an invasion at a north side apartment complex.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot in an invasion at an apartment complex Saturday morning, officials say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 16400 block of Henderson Pass for a shooting around 2:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS tried to save the man's life, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

Police said two men wearing masks kicked in the apartment door and shot the man, according to the victim's girlfriend who was allegedly in the apartment during the invasion.