Two teens were shot to death early Saturday morning near downtown, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — Police are working to figure out who killed two teenagers near downtown early Saturday morning.

San Antonio Police responded to the 1800 block of Schley Avenue for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found the two teens in a car with gunshot wounds.

Both of the teens were transported to the hospital, but died.