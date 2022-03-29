Chicken on a stick, mini tacos and churros; Fiesta season is underway at Market Square | Everything 210

You can feel each vendor's passion when you purchase something from them. And we got to experience it firsthand.

SAN ANTONIO — We got the party started early at Market Square ahead of Fiesta, hanging out with local vendors and trying their amazing food. But, if you're from San Antonio, you know it's a celebration every weekend there!

However, it's even more amped up during Fiesta time.

"Whether it's in the food, the drinks, the music -- it's all part of it, and it's going to make people walk away with this fantastic experience that feeds all their senses," said Vero's Cafe's Veronica Sandoval.

Market Square is known as the go-to spot for Fiesta fun. It's the time where vendors set up so people who come from all over the world can support a small business.

"Fiesta is one of our biggest times. It's kind of like our Christmas here. And this kind of helps us sustain our business throughout the year," said Sandoval.

Vero's Cafe has hand-painted pottery that can be filled with drinks like a daiquiri. And of course, there's churros everywhere.

We even saw kettle corn being popped, along with fresh potatoes. And of course, that famous chicken on a stick.

"Everybody wants to get one. And we have some of the best chicken on a stick with the roll and jalapeno on top. It’s just awesome," said Drake's Fun Foods' Debra Coburn.

We caught up with Coburn several months ago on Food Truck Frenzy, particularly to sample her funnel cakes!

Several vendors change up their menu items while at Fiesta. Including Rachel from Rachel's Gorditas, who was focused on Aguas Frescas. However, she'll serve something totally different for Fiesta.

"I will be having...some brisket tacos on homemade tortillas. So come and visit me, please. I'm going to be right on San Saba Street," said Rachel Rodriguez.

You can feel each vendor's passion when you purchase something from them.

"I love to see people from out of town when they come and they see that San Antonio is here with open arms, just to to make them have a good time," said Rodriguez.

So, come hungry! Because it's going to be packed with options.

"San Antonio -- the Market Square -- these are very unique shops that you won't find anywhere else in the country," said Sandoval. "We really need to expose that to as many people as possible."