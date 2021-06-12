Funnel cakes, fried oreos and mangonadas ?? This San Antonio food truck has sweet treats

"Our main seller is our funnel cakes. Everybody loves funnel cakes because it's kind of difficult to get them unless you're going to a carnival or rodeo."

SAN ANTONIO — The State Fair of Texas is around the corner, and we know many Texans are excited for those fried food stands.

But you can get your fair fried food fix (try saying that 10 times) right here in the Alamo City.

Drake’s Fun Foods truck goes across the San Antonio area, serving up things like funnel cakes, fried oreos and even corn in a cup.

"I was thinking when I took retirement, like, what could I do that I can have own my own hours? My husband and I talked to my son, and we just kind of put our heads together and formed the business, so we all could work as a family business," said Debra Coburn.

That business has been around for more than 10 years now. And they told KENS 5 the tourists are actually the ones who gravitate toward them. Especially when they see corn in a cup.

"They heard so much about it -- what is up with the corn in the cup?" said Coburn. "We roast a corn, chop it off the cob and put it in a cup, and you add your favorite condiments: Lemon pepper, pepper, cayenne pepper, Hot Cheetos," said Coburn.

And of course, there's the fried food loaded with powdered sugar.

"Our main seller is our funnel cakes. Everybody loves funnel cakes because it's kind of difficult to get them unless you're going to a carnival or rodeo," said Coburn. "We make everything fresh in the truck. That's why we have such a long line. If you ever go to a funnel cake truck or business, the line is long. That's why, because everything is made fresh."

She told KENS 5, although they only cater for special events, their business is starting to thrive again with the pandemic cooling. They’ll even be at Fiesta serving a special treat.

"Our Pina Loco; we cut a pineapple, fill it with mangonada, top it with several candies, lucas and chamoy," said Cobrun.

So if you’re looking to snag that fiesta loaded pineapple, or one of those funnel cakes, click here to visit Drake's social media page.

"As a tourist, when you come to San Antonio, you probably want to go to a Spurs game, the Alamo, see the River Walk -- but you got to find Drake’s," said Coburn.