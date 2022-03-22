Check out the nine-course menu at this exclusive San Antonio restaurant | Everything 210

Four chefs came together to create a fine dining experience for the 210. It's called A Way to the Heart.

SAN ANTONIO — If you’ve ever wondered what culinary styles are like across the globe, one new local restaurant is paving the way for you to indulge in international cuisine.

"Not everybody really gets to travel the world. So, as we go to these different continents and showcase these countries, we really bring that feel through the dishes, and people get to experience that," said executive chef Jerrell Williams.

Four chefs came together to create a fine dining experience for the 210. It's called A Way to the Heart, located on 5251 McCullough Avenue. As of now, they're only open:

Thursday: 7-10 PM

Friday: 7-10 PM

Saturday: 3-5 PM and 7-10 PM

It’s a nine course meal, and you have to have a reservation.

"We wanted to move here and eventually start up our own business. It's great that we finally got to this point," said Chef de Cuisine David Escamilla.

David, Jerrell, John and Diego are classmates, friends and expert chiefs.

"We really fit well with each other's culinary skills, and just personalities," said Williams. "We grew with each other."

They showed us four of the nine courses, starting in Israel.

"We really wanted to showcase the Middle East just because a lot of people are unfamiliar of how wide and big Asia really is. The Dolmas -- the yogurt spread -- the chicken soup sauce that we created," said Williams pointing to the dish.

We also went to South Korea to have Jeju, a dish that means volcano, because it’s spicy.

Then it was time for a refreshing course from Thailand.

"We use the Thai basil, blended it up and created a foam. And then it has the lychee gel that sits on top of it," said Williams.

Then it was time to close with dessert in Japan -- a caramelized poached pear with cookie crumble and molecular caviar.

As for the reservations, they only have twelve seats, open only a few times a week.

"That was our whole perspective and point – is that exclusive feel," said Williams.

They will also change the menu every quarter to be diverse.

"We need to show that through our cuisine, and that's an important take. You know, you bring everybody together," said Williams.

They're staying true to their name, A Way to the Heart, in a city like no other.

"San Antonio -- it's been great to us," said Escamilla. "I hope that we can continue being great for them."