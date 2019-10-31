SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday night, we debuted a new segment at KENS 5, Bill in My Boots. It features Bill Taylor doing a different job and profiling the person who is perfecting it. While we learn more about our neighbors in San Antonio, we pay homage to an old KENS 5 favorite, Marrou in My Shoes.



In this edition, Bill goes behind the scenes at San Antonio’s favorite haunted house, The 13th Floor. After spending a good 30 to 45 minutes in make up and wardrobe, the team quickly transformed a weatherman into The Walking Dead.



Bill was inside a small walk-in closet for his scene in the haunted house. And when people came around the corner, a small opening from inside the closet would reveal the next victim. The door would slam to the floor and Bill would run along the chain-link fence as a zombie.

Bill joined 65 to 70 other actors that night, who make minimum wage in the haunted house and come from all walks of life. This is considered a part-time job, and a great opportunity for aspiring actors.



The 13th Floor is in downtown San Antonio and is open through November 2. For more information, visit The 13th Floor website.

If you'd like Bill to come do your job, send an email to billinmyboots@kens5.com and tell us why Bill should come fill your boots.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Commentary: Spurs invite Neighborhood Eats over for a taste test

4-year-old's 22-goal game goes viral | Kids Who Make SA Great

'Kiddies' at heart: Maintenance workers put Kiddie Park rides to the test

The cornfield in Hondo is a-Maize-ing! | Texas Outdoors

Denman Estate Park is a perfect getaway on the northwest side | New To Town