SAN ANTONIO — Denman Estate Park is a favorite for many locals for a lot of reasons.

When you first walk into this peaceful, tranquil spot, you'll notice the trails stretch all over the park, perfect for your furry friend too.

You can meditate by walking through a special "meditation paved path" and let go of all your worries and stresses.

At the center of the park is their famous pond. The center of the park is their famous pond. It draws not only kids and dogs to come play with the ducks, but everyone of all ages.

Something most people might not know about is the gift from our South Korea sister city, Gwangju. It's a Korean pavilion similar to a design in Gwangju. Its purpose is to promote business and cultural friendship.

Denman Estate Park is perfect for a relaxing day. Whether you're taking a stroll through the park, taking scenic photos, meditating or chasing after ducks, this escape is perfect for all ages.