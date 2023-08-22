Elementary school student discharged loaded firearm on school bus in Seguin ISD

No one was injured and the bus driver immediately recovered the gun from the student.

SEGUIN, Texas — An elementary school student discharged a loaded weapon on a school bus in Seguin ISD Tuesday morning.

The district was notified Tuesday morning that the weapon was fired by a student on a bus entering the Jefferson Elementary School parking lot.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident. The bus driver was able to recover the handgun from the student immediately, and contact the Seguin Police Department (SPD).

SPD is on the scene at the elementary school conducting their investigation.

Initial reports from the school district show the young student did not threaten anyone with the weapon and will not be on campus during the investigation.

"This is still a very serious situation and a significant breach of our school safety protocols," said Sean Hoffman, Seguin ISD Chief Communications Officer. "The student remains off campus while the investigation continues."

The district says that students from both Jefferson and Koennecke Elementary Schools, as well as one student from Ball Elementary School, were on the bus at the time of the incident.

The district contacted all of the parents of the students and informed them of the incident and reassured them that their kids are safe.

The district also said they will have professional school counselors available for any student or family in need of assistance.

"Possessing and discharging a firearm on school property violates state and federal law, as well as our Student Code of Conduct," said Hoffman. "Student and staff safety remains our top priority in Seguin ISD. Parents are urged to ensure that students are prepared and in compliance each school day. Students should report any unsafe activity to a teacher, bus driver or school administrator."

This is a developing story.