Man accused of using police lights goes to jail, twice

San Antonio Police said Jose Ramiro Tonche-Recio was using lights like a police officer when he did not have that authority.

SAN ANTONIO — Jose Ramiro Tonche-Recio is back in the Bexar County Detention Center in connection to impersonating a police officer.

An SAPD report said the 28-year-old man flashed red and blue lights behind a vehicle on I-35 S and Division on April 24th. Police said Tonche-Recio did not know the vehicle had SAPD Anti-gang detectives inside. Detectives said they thought a legitimate police officer was pulling their unmarked vehicle over. But the police report said the black Dodge Ram truck kept driving and flashed lights at another car.

The detectives called SAPD patrol, who pulled Tonche-Recio over at a convenience store on I-35 and Somerset Rd.

Police said Tonche-Recio and his passenger, Rogelio Flores had marijuana in the truck. The light, police said, was mounted to the top of the windshield to move drivers to the side unlawfully on the roadway.

Flores faced a drug charge. Tonche-Recio got arrested for impersonating a public servant. He made the $10,000 on April 25th.

Recently, the business that bonded him out asked a judge for an affidavit of surety to surrender---which means they were revoking their financial support for his bond.

A bench warrant got issued for his arrest, and Tonche-Recio was back in jail late last week on a $20,000 bond.

