Driver crashes into home, vehicle, then runs from crash, police say

There were multiple people asleep inside the house, but authorities said they were not injured.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver ran away from a crash after they hit a home garage and a parked car, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Coronet Street on the city's north side.

Police said the driver was going north and failed to turned at the intersection, crashing into a person's home garage and vehicle.

There were multiple people asleep inside the house, but authorities said they were not injured. The driver got out of the car and ran, police said.

Authorities searched the area with a helicopter, but were unable to find the suspect.