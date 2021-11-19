SA man killed in 18-wheeler crash leaves legacy behind on the basketball court

Family and friends of 21-year-old Angel Gonzalez are remembering his love for basketball and his leadership instincts on and off the court.

SAN ANTONIO — A life well lived.

That's how family and friends are remembering 21-year-old Angel Gonzalez.

He was killed Wednesday, after investigators say an 18-wheeler cut him off on Highway 16 and Smith Road in South Bexar County.

In the Bexar County Sherriff's Office report, it says Angel's vehicle went under the big rig and got stuck underneath.

KENS 5 learned more about Angel's life and the legacy he leaves behind.

"It's not just the hole that he's leaving in us, but it's it's a hole that he's leaving in everyone," said Angel's older brother, Isaac Gonzalez.

Isaac speaks proudly of his younger brother, Angel.

"He was a great son to my mother, a great grandson to my grandmother," said Isaac. "I hope to be as good as an older brother as he was."

The 21-year-old played basketball at Palo Alto College and Fox Tech High School.

"He moved with the game. He was always several steps ahead," said Isaac of Angel's abilities on the court. "[He] was described by so many people who have reached out over the last couple of days as 'a walking bucket', unguardable and an absolutely amazing teammate."

Angel's love for basketball began with his family. Isaac says their grandfather was a huge Spurs fan, and through his passion for the Silver & Black, Angel fell in love with the game.

Following his career at Palo Alto, Angel hoped to keep playing - eventually on an NBA court.

"He knew one day he was going to make it to the pros," said Isaac. "Just extraordinarily sad that we never got to realize that."

Angel was one of four brothers.

His younger siblings wanted to work the court just like him. So, Angel took on the role as their coach and motivator - especially after a loss.

"Angel, taking that personally, brought all the team out to Pershing Park and ran drills with all of them," said Isaac. "He was able to rally the team together and they started winning games."

Isaac says Angel's legacy will live on, inspiring others through his giving and welcoming spirit. The loving brother also told KENS 5 Angel was just months away from earning an Associate Degree in Sports Medicine.

Friday night, Fox Tech held a moment of silence for 22 seconds for #22.

A candlelight vigil is set for this Sunday at 7:45 at Mission Concepcion. The Gonzalez Family says Angel also loved low riders, so they invite anyone who has one to join.