Man dies after being hit by vehicle on northwest side

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday on Huebner Road and Research Drive.

Police said a man was crossing the street when a driver, who reportedly did not see the man, crashed into him. The man passed away after the crash.

SAPD said the driver was not intoxicated and is not facing any charges at this time. The road was shut down for about an hour while authorities investigated.