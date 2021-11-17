Crews use jaws of life to save driver trapped in vehicle who crashed into pole, police say

Police said despite finding "numerous bottles of alcohol in the vehicle," intoxication did not play a factor in the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — Two young women were in a car accident overnight, and authorities had to use the jaws of life to save the driver, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday on Pecan Valley Drive and Arrid Road.

Police said that two 19-year-olds were in a vehicle going eastbound on Pecan Valley Drive. That's when the driver reportedly veered off the road and crashed into a pole.

The driver was pinned in the vehicle and San Antonio Fire Department crews had to use the jaws of life. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The passenger's condition was not reported.

Police said despite finding "numerous bottles of alcohol in the vehicle," intoxication did not play a factor in the crash.