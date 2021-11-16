San Antonio mom of three remembered as avid motorcyclist, entrepreneur

Family is identifying the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash on O'Connor Road as Emerald Madl. Police are still searching for the suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the truck they say left the scene after fatally hitting a motorcyclist on Wednesday night.

The woman killed has been identified as Emerald Madl, a San Antonio mother of three—and her family is hoping the person responsible can turn themselves in.

Balloons are tied to a stop sign at the intersection of O’Connor Road and Old O’Connor Road on the northeast side.

That’s where police say a Ford Ranger making a left turn onto O’Connor Road failed to yield to Madl and hit her.

According to police, as Madl was standing up, a small red two-door truck hit her and left the scene.

Her older brother Michael Patula says the two lived and worked side by side.

“She was my go-to person, as far as advice, I might be a little older than her but I feel like if I didn’t know something then she would,” Patula said.

Madl owned a fencing business, worked on her motorcycle—and was a mom of three girls, eight, four and two years old. Patula says she taught him how to weld and would often help him work on homes.

“She was capable of anything that any other man can accomplish,” Patula said.

Patula says his sister got into motorcycles after coping with the loss of her son Noah.

“She was talking about how she wants to see our kids grow up together and play, and we did. We would have barbecues in my house and the kids would sit and play in the backyard. And now I have to think about the times that I have to do that without her,” Patula said.

A block away from the crash scene, there is a cardboard sign that reads “if you can’t stop...”, likely a signal to the suspect who San Antonio Police say they’re still searching for.

“Our detectives are still actively working these scenes, still canvassing the areas,” public information officer Cory Schuler told KENS 5.

It’s one of several recent vehicle crash fatalities in the city.

San Antonio Police say to date, there have been 184 fatal traffic crashes this year. At this point in 2020—138 were recorded.

Officer Schuler says their goal is to educate the public to be safe whether you’re behind the wheel or not.

“If that was your family member, or your loved one, would you want someone to stop?”

Patula is stopping his life to take care of his nieces and hopes the person responsible comes forward.

“They’re the ones responsible for her death, and for taking my sister, the mom of three kids who are going to have to grow up without her,” Patula said.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help support Madl’s three daughters.

Anyone who has information on the suspect is asked to contact traffic investigations at 210-207-7385.