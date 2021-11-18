San Antonio police officer indicted on charge of tampering with a government record

The indictment alleges that on Nov. 22, 2019, Lucas made a "false entry in a governmental record" while employed.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio police officer has been indicted on a charge of tampering with a government record, according to the Bexar County District Attorney.

The officer has been identified as Morgan Lucas.

The indictment alleges that on Nov. 22, 2019, Lucas made a "false entry in a governmental record" while employed.

The report says the "false entry" was Lucas “ran the vehicle’s license plate" using a police computer. "Through the search of the license plate, I observed that the vehicle was associated with AP1, displaying five municipal court warrants."

This case is being prosecuted by the Public Integrity and Cyber Crime Division in the 175th District Court.

Tampering with a government record is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a possible fine of up to $4,000.