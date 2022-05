The cyclist was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a person who hit a bicyclist.

It happened in the 3300 block of Fairmeadows Street on the southwest side.

The victim told police he's a courier for Meals on Wheels. He was on his way to work when he was hit.