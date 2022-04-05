Former Bexar County Detention Deputy indicted; charged with altering government document

Victor Collins was initially arrested last in February of last year on assault charges.

SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County Detention Deputy has been indicted. He's charged with altering a government document to cover up an attack on an inmate.

According to the indictment, another deputy admitted to falsifying a report about the assault at the detention.

The District Attorney's office says Collins also altered the document and allegedly made a false statement that "no force was used."