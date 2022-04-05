Former Bexar County Detention Deputy indicted; charged with altering government document

SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County Detention Deputy has been indicted. He's charged with altering a government document to cover up an attack on an inmate.
Victor Collins was initially arrested last in February of last year on assault charges.
According to the indictment, another deputy admitted to falsifying a report about the assault at the detention.
The District Attorney's office says Collins also altered the document and allegedly made a false statement that "no force was used."
Collins faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the new charge.