Suspect stabs homeless man after attempting to steal his items, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 30s was attempting to steal items from a homeless man who was sleeping on a sidewalk. An altercation between them eventually led to a stabbing, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on North Medina and West Commerce Street.

Police said the homeless man woke up to the other man attempting to steal his items. They started arguing, and at some point, the man in his 30s stabbed the homeless man in the rib.