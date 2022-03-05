Trail of blood leads police to man shot dead at west side convenience store, police say

Police say no witnesses saw the shooting, and the business didn’t have video so it’s hard to tell what happened.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead with multiple gun shots at a convenience store on the west side and police say the shooter is still on the run.

The call came in at around 10:15 p.m. Monday and San Antonio Police officers were dispatched to 24th Street and Commerce.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man in his 30s with a gun shot wound to his stomach and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene

Police say no witnesses saw the shooting, and the business didn’t have video so it’s hard to tell what happened. However, a witness told police that prior to the shooting, he saw the victim talking to a man.

Aside from that, crime scene investigators are trying to gather as much evidence as possible.

Police tell us a blood trail leading all around the building reveals a possible lengthy struggle. Investigators were going through a car at the store which was the victim's car.