Two men found shot, killed inside apartment complex laundry room

Police said apartment residents heard multiple gunshots. When officers arrived on scene, they found the men.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men were found dead in a laundry room of an apartment complex on the city's southwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

Apartment resident heard gunshots around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 100 block of Rustleaf Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the two men; they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The men were described to be in their 30s, possibly older. Authorities said there are no witnesses at this time.

KENS 5 asked police if there’s been an uptick in gun violence due to permitless carry legislation being passed. Spokesperson Nick Soliz says it could be a possibility, but overall, SAPD wants to see the violence stop.

"I just know that this obviously did involve gun violence...that’s never good. Whether the laws are affecting it or not, it’s never good," said Soliz. "We have seen something of a little bit more shootings lately here in the city, so it’s something as a police force, we would like to get those numbers down.”

Police are still investigating this shooting and searching for a suspect.

They’re asking anyone with information to call their Homicide Department at 210-207-7635.