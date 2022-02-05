Man facing charges after firing shots in a neighborhood on the southwest side, police say

The shooting was reported just after 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Ebbtide Drive, near Loop 410 and Medina Base Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police said a man is facing charges after firing shots in a neighborhood on the southwest side Monday morning.

The shooting was reported just after 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Ebbtide Drive, near Loop 410 and Medina Base Road.

San Antonio police said family members of a 36-year-old man called 911 when the began shooting. Police said some of the shots were fired inside the home and some shots were fired into the neighborhood.

No one was shot or hurt in the incident.

The man was taken into custody and will be treated at a local hospital for a minor, self-inflicted injury. He faces charges of criminal mischief.