BULVERDE, Texas — Former Army Lt. Garrett Spears and his family received a big welcome at their new home in Bulverde Tuesday. The special dedication ceremony had a band, color guard and dozens of people who waved flags to greet the family. Spears sustained a traumatic brain injury while in combat field training 2013. He was hit in the head by lightning. The injury resulted in partial paralysis and loss of short-term memory. After a few years of therapy, he is able to walk on a limited basis, but relies on his wheelchair to move.

Operation FINALLY HOME, Lennar and Cushman & Wakefield teamed up to build him his new home. They say Spears’s home is the 163rd home dedication for deserving veterans. The property has an attached suite with a kitchenette, private living space, bath and spacious master bedroom. Lennar created the home with certain modifications to make it comfortable for Spears.

“In Garrett’s case, where we needed certain items or modifications for the house, there was never a question of cost or this or that. It was: 'What does he really need?' It’s just amazing,” stepfather Michael Clint said.

“He’s grown so much more than anybody ever predicted, and I can’t wait to see how far he can go with his independence to be able to get to his bathroom, to be able to get to his room. To be able to reach the sink. This is going to be a really good thing for us,” said Laura Spears.

The home builder company also included personal touches to include Spears's alma mater. He received an academic scholarship to Texas A&M University and graduated in 2011. There were maroon-colored pieces and decorations with the university’s logo throughout the home.

Organizers say the community wrote "Notes of Love" on the studs of the home during construction and they were wrapped in dry wall.

