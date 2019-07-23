SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is encouraging San Antonians to take precautions Wednesday, saying it expects conditions to "be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution" in the area, which can be especially hazardous on hot summer days.

Young children, elderly residents and those with respiratory issues are especially susceptible to unhealthy side effects of air pollution, and the TCEQ recommends those individuals to limit their time outdoors on Wednesday. If you have asthma or have a hard time breathing, you're also encouraged to stay inside.

The TCEQ also recommended some tips to keep the amount of pollution in the air at a minimum, including: