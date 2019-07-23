SAN MARCOS, Texas — More than two months after she lost her leg due to a drunken driver, San Marcos Police Officer Claudia Cormier has stood up for the first time.

San Marcos Police Department Chief Chase Stapp shared the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Just a little more than two months after losing her leg in a tragic on-duty accident, SMPD Officer Claudia Cormier stood up for the first time since the crash today," Chief Stapp wrote. "She’s an inspiration to us all. #CCStrong"

Officer Cormier's leg was severed after she was struck by the driver on May 18. Luckily for her, an off-duty nurse witnessed the incident and made makeshift tourniquets that played a role in saving her life. Officials said a San Marcos family also stopped to offer both emotional and physical care to her.

The man who struck her was charged with intoxication assault on a public servant, a second-degree felony, and failure to slow causing serious bodily injury.

Just days after the incident, Officer Cormier FaceTimed Chief Stapp to tell him that she would be back to serve. Now, she's one step closer.

