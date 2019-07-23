SAN ANTONIO — A southeast side resident was taken to University Hospital in stable condition this morning after getting shot in the knee overnight.

According to officials with SAPD, the victim was sleeping in his apartment in the 7800 block of S New Braunfels when his next-door neighbor's visitor accidentally discharged his rifle around 12:20 a.m.

The neighbor's visitor told police that he was visiting a friend at the apartment complex and had his rifle out because a man who was running from SAPD officers jumped into the balcony of the apartment they were in, armed with a knife.

After the suspect ran away, the neighbor's visitor attempted to put the rifle away, but it accidentally discharged, going through the wall and hitting next-door neighbor, Cory Rivera, 23, in the knee.

No word on whether there will be any charges at this time.