Construction worker dies after being hit by large pipe while unloading truck

Workers were unloading the pipes off of an 18-wheeler so they could work on a drainage system.

SAN ANTONIO — A construction worker has died after they were hit by a large steel pipe, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened around noon on Saturday in the 12100 block of West Military Drive on the city's west side.

Construction workers were unloading the pipes off of an 18-wheeler so they could work on a drainage system on the side of the roadway.

One of the pipes hit the construction worker in the head, and they passed away. Their identity has not been reported.

