Three in custody after allegedly ramming DPS vehicle; part of 281 shut down for investigation

The scene is going to be "shut down for a duration of time," DPS Lt. Jason Reyes said following the incident, as authorities are investigating.

SAN ANTONIO — Three suspects are in custody after a chase involving Texas Department of Public Safety authorities.

The shooting happened on Highway 281 and 1604 around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. The scene is going to be "shut down for a duration of time," DPS Lt. Jason Reyes said following the incident, as authorities are investigating.

Reyes said it all began when DPS and ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) officers reportedly saw suspects breaking into vehicles at South Park Mall. Authorities then waited on Highway 281 where the suspects were driving, planning to pull them over.

However, the suspects tried to speed away, Reyes said. As the chase ensued, the suspects rammed a DPS marked vehicle. The officers then shot at the car.

One of the suspects was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and Reyes said it's unclear right now as to how he sustained those injuries. The others are in custody. The three suspects face at least three charges, including burglary of vehicles, evading authority and aggravated assault.

"This is a big crime scene," Reyes said, describing how it stretches almost three quarters of a mile, which is creating a heavy traffic backup for evening commuters.

Our KENS 5 crew is at the scene one mile north of TPC Parkway where the highway is closed going northbound.

"It was quite alarming seeing weapons drawn...it was a scary situation," said one person who was nearby.

The vehicle is part of the investigation, hence the closure.

