Apparent hoax phone call leads to evacuations at San Antonio nursing school, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — An apparent hoax call led to a mass evacuation Thursday morning at a nursing school in San Antonio, police confirmed.

Just after 10 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the Galen College of Nursing School in the 7400 block of John Smith in the Medical Center area for a report of an active shooter.

Police searched the building and found no signs of any shooting, later saying that the evacuation appeared to be the result of a hoax call.

Students were seen evacuating the building as police asked them to come out holding their hands up as a precaution.

San Antonio police said similar calls were made at facilities around Texas

"Just today, across the state of Texas, there have been at least seven calls like this that are hoax active shooting calls," Sgt. Washington Moscoso of SAPD said.

The sergeant added that it cost the department considerable manpower and resources to respond to hoaxes.

"Some people get a kick out of it, some people think it is funny. We take these very seriously. As you can see, all the resources we spent here today, officers clearing the building. We disrupted the building behind us. You know, it's a school. All the students had to be evacuated from that building in a safe and orderly manner to make sure this was a hoax call and not a real situation," Sgt. Moscoso said.

There was no word yet on where the call came from.