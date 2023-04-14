Seguin police release photos of alleged car burglars believed to be 'armed and dangerous'

The suspects broke into vehicles and stole a car in the area of 1200 West Court Street, police said.

SEGUIN, Texas — The Seguin Police Department shared photos of suspects who were allegedly involved in several car burglaries, along with theft.

The department posted images on Facebook of the suspects, asking the community if the men pictured are recognizable.

The post says that in the early morning of Wednesday, April 12, the suspects broke into vehicles and stole a car in the area of 1200 West Court Street.

"The subjects pictured are considered to be armed and dangerous," the post says.

If you recognize these men, or know any information regarding this incident, you're asked to contact Det. Lopez at 830-379-2123 or make an anonymous tip to Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS).

