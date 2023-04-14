SAPD: Two suspects linked to at least seven armed robberies arrested

Police say they were observed carrying out a robbery by detectives, after which they were arrested.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say a man and woman linked to at least seven robberies in the city in recent weeks were arrested after they were observed committing an armed robbery.

According to a San Antonio Police Department Facebook post, 24-year-old Hector Calderon and 23-year-old Aselynn Montellano are in custody following an investigation by robbery detectives who "identified a possible location as the next target." Conducting surveillance at that unspecifieid location, officers eventually saw one of the suspects arriving, masked and armed with a gun.

The suspect proceeded to commit the robbery, police say, before fleeing the area in a getaway car driven by the second suspect.

Moments later," SAPD's post reads, "officers assigned to the Street Crimes Unit, who were in position, located and apprehended both suspects after a traffic stop."

It's unknown exactly how far back the suspects' alleged criminal activity goes.

Both are charged with aggravated robbery, while Calderon was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, according to online court records.

