SAPD searching for missing woman last seen in March

Robynn Emilie Moore was last seen wearing a blue skullcap, gray sweatshirt, green t-shirt, black leggings and black tennis shoes, officials say.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The Comal County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 24-year-old who was last seen in Comal County in late March.

Robynn Emilie Moore was last seen wearing a blue skullcap, gray sweatshirt, green t-shirt, black leggings and black tennis shoes, officials say. She is described as being 5'6", weights 132 pounds with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

Moore is originally from Nixon, Texas, but was last seen in the area of FM 306 and South Access Road in Canyon Lake.