Chain reaction crash leaves at least three injured, police say

SAN ANTONIO — At least three people were taken to the hospital after a chain reaction crash, police say.

Just before 2:30 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to I-10 W and Fresno for a rollover.

Police said two vehicles were driving fast when they crashed into each other. The crash caused one of the vehicles to hit a guard rail and land on its side.

The other vehicle then crashed into a third vehicle.

Police say two people were taken to University Hospital --- one female passenger taken in critical condition.