Chain reaction crash leaves at least three injured, police say

SAN ANTONIO — At least three people were taken to the hospital after a chain reaction crash, police say.
Just before 2:30 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to I-10 W and Fresno for a rollover.
Police said two vehicles were driving fast when they crashed into each other. The crash caused one of the vehicles to hit a guard rail and land on its side.
The other vehicle then crashed into a third vehicle.
Police say two people were taken to University Hospital --- one female passenger taken in critical condition.
Details were limited and no other injuries were reported, police said.