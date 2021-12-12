Driver injured after crashing into car stopped at stop sign, police say

The driver of the car that crashed into the stopped one was pinned inside their vehicle and had to be cut out by firefighters using the jaws of life.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver was taken to the hospital after slamming into the back of another car stopped at a stop sign Sunday morning, police say.

At 1:43 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of North Pine Street for a crash.

Police said a white car was stopped at the stop sign when another car hit them from the back.

The driver of the car that crashed into the stopped one was pinned inside their vehicle and had to be cut out by firefighters using the jaws of life.