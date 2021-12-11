Restaurant employee robbed at gunpoint on city's northeast side

The man reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employee, demanding they go inside.

SAN ANTONIO — A restaurant employee was robbed at gunpoint on the city's northeast side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened a little after midnight Saturday in the 2600 block of NE Loop 410.

Police said an employee was walking out the back door to take the trash out when he was approached by a man wearing a red bandana over his face.

The man reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employee, demanding they go inside. The suspect held the gun to the employee's back and told him to open the safe.

The suspect then took the money and fled out the back door. He was last seen running west bound on the Loop 410 Access Road.

Store video captured the incident and authorities are investigating.