Blood trail leads police to stabbing victim

It happened on the east side of town on East Commerce Street early Sunday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A trail of blood led police to a stabbing victim on the east-side early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of East Commerce Street.

Officers were dispatched to the location for reports of a fight, and when they wrrived they saw the blood trail.

It led them right to the victim. He told police he was involved in a fight that led to him being stabbed.

No word on whether he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No information was provided on the suspect and no other injuries were reported.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.