Argument leads to shooting on city's east side

SAN ANTONIO — Shots were fired on the city's east side, but it's unclear if anyone was injured, witnesses told police.
They said the incident happened on Thanksgiving morning at the intersection of Gulf and Grimes Street.
Witnesses said two vehicles crashed at the intersection. Both parties started arguing and one of them reportedly pulled out a gun and fired at the other person.
Both vehicles took off, but it's unknown if anyone was injured. The San Antonio Police Department is now investigating.
