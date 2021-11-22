Man grazed by bullet at big rig storage facility on the southwest side

The incident was reported at around 1:20 p.m. at I-35 near Fischer Road at a business for repairing and storing 18-wheelers.

SAN ANTONIO — Police said a man was grazed by a bullet in a shooting Monday afternoon on the southwest side of San Antonio.

Police said the man who was injured was at the back end of the property near the fence line when he felt the bullet hit his ear. He told police he did not see anyone firing and did not know where the shot came from.

The 49-year-old man was treated for his injury on the scene and released.

Another person on the property was parking his 18-wheeler when he saw bullets hit the ground near him. That was about ten minutes before the other man was hit.

Police say that there are live stock animals in the area and hunting that goes on there. There is also a deer blind about 100 feet behind the property. Police said they are looking into the possibility that the shots may be related to hunting.