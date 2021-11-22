Police asking for help finding suspects in a 2019 murder

Brandon Olguin was killed in a shooting outside River City Saloon on SW Military Drive on October 4,2019.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for help finding someone involved in the murder of Brandon Olguin.

He was killed in a shooting outside River City Saloon on SW Military Drive on October 4, 2019.

Olgin was working security outside the bar when police say he intervened in an argument and a 26-year-old suspect pulled a gun. Officials say both exchanged fire, and both died.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple people shooting. Detectives need the identities of anyone else who was seen shooting.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

