Standoff ongoing on the southwest side after man is left in critical condition, SAPD says

Authorities say they initially responded to a shooting near the area.

SAN ANTONIO — One man is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side resulted in an ongoing standoff, according to police.

SAPD officers first responded to the 7600 block of US Hwy 90 West around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police initially responded to a shooting and when they arrived on scene found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound, said Deputy Chief Karen Falks.

According to witnesses, after the shooting occurred another person who lived at the mobile home park ran and barricaded himself inside his home.

Officers evacuated everyone residing at the mobile home park, but some residents decided to shelter in place, Falks said.

Hostage negotiators, SWAT and mental health units also arrived at the scene.

Falks says the person is communicating with officials but is still barricaded.

The injured male is in his late 50s and was sent to a local hospital in critical condition.