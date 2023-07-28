18-wheeler with sodium hydroxide jack-knifed on I-35 blocking traffic

Officials say there have been no reported leaks or injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-wheeler truck jack-knifed early Friday morning near downtown, blcoking all lanes of I-35 traffic near AT&T Center.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on the east side of downtown on I-35 South between Splashtown and Coliseum Road.

Officials said the 18-wheeler was carrying about 18,000 pounds of sodium hydroxide, which is better known as a lye. It is a common ingrediet in cleaners and soaps.

There have been no reported leaks or injuries.

The scene was cleared up by 7 a.m.

