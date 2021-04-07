House sustains damage after being hit by vehicle, police investigating for DWI

SAN ANTONIO — A house suffered damage after being hit by a vehicle late Saturday night, officials said.
At 10:06 p.m., San Antonio Police Department patrol officers responded to Crystal Bow and Crystal Hill to reports of a vehicle hitting a home, police said.
Officers said it's unclear how the vehicle lost control, but the vehicle slammed through a fence and hit the back of a home causing damage to the house.
One person was arrested on scene pending an investigation for driving while intoxicated, authorities said.
There was no one inside the home and no injuries were reported.