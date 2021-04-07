House sustains damage after being hit by vehicle, police investigating for DWI

There was no one inside the home and no injuries were reported.

SAN ANTONIO — A house suffered damage after being hit by a vehicle late Saturday night, officials said.

At 10:06 p.m., San Antonio Police Department patrol officers responded to Crystal Bow and Crystal Hill to reports of a vehicle hitting a home, police said.

Officers said it's unclear how the vehicle lost control, but the vehicle slammed through a fence and hit the back of a home causing damage to the house.

One person was arrested on scene pending an investigation for driving while intoxicated, authorities said.