SAPD arrests man in connection with June apartment fire that displaced more than 20 residents

A 35-year-old man has been arrested, accused of making and carrying out threats.

SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested the man they believe intentionally set fire to an apartment building on Babcock Road back on June 28.

That fire grew to two alarms, destroyed eight units and left a couple of dozen people homeless.

Ryan James Simpson, 35, is facing one arson count and he's also charged with stalking. Arson investigators say Simpson was angry with a man he accused of stealing guns from him.

Court documents accuse Simpson of sending text messages, threatening to blow up cars belonging to the victim and then threatening to target the apartment he was staying in.

Detectives say those cars did catch fire earlier in June, sparking the initial stages of a police investigation. Arrest records state investigators noticed Simpson's vehicle leaving the area where those car fires took place within minutes of them being reported.

A few days later, the apartment where the victim was trying to escape the threats was the scene of the huge two-alarm fire. Simpson was eventually detained after investigators talked to witnesses and gathered evidence connecting him with threats made to the victims.