Residents sent scrambling as fire destroys apartments in Medical Center

Fire officials said all of the people inside the affected building at the Residences at Medical apartment homes made it to safety.

SAN ANTONIO — A massive fire broke out just after midnight on Monday in the Medical Center area – sending residents scrambling to safety. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, all of the people inside made it out.

More than 30 SAFD units responded to the fire at 12:11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Babcock Road at the Residences at Medical apartment homes.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the building 2. Crews immediately called for a second alarm and started evacuating residents.

Investigators said the fire appears to have started on the second floor and spread quickly to the attic and other apartments in the building. A total of eight apartments were involved in the fire.

The Red Cross has been notified to assist those affected. No injuries were reported.